Feb 8 Karessa Pharma Holding Ab (Publ) :

* Chairman Ulf Tossman to leave board

* CEO Torbjörn Kemper to leave company

* Ulf Tossman and Torbjörn Kemper to continue services until EGM on March 3

* Michael Brobjer takes over as CEO of Karessa AB when current CEO leaves