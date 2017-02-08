BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma to set up healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it plans to set up healthcare industry fund with investment of 1 billion yuan ($145.68 million) with partners
Feb 8 Karessa Pharma Holding Ab (Publ) :
* Chairman Ulf Tossman to leave board
* CEO Torbjörn Kemper to leave company
* Ulf Tossman and Torbjörn Kemper to continue services until EGM on March 3
* Michael Brobjer takes over as CEO of Karessa AB when current CEO leaves Source text: bit.ly/2kl3MTs Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons