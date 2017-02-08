Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 8 Expert System SpA:
* Says its semantic analysis technology is chosen to support OncoSNIPE program driven by Oncodesign Source text: bit.ly/2k1uPCx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nokia chief financial officer Kristian Pullola tells a conference call: "We like this (Comptel) type of bolt-on deals and we will be looking at them also going forward"
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.