Feb 8 Renault/Nissan Motor Co Ltd :

* Alliance sales reach 9,961,347 vehicles in 2016 - one in nine cars sold worldwide.

* Confirms its zero-emission* leadership; cumulative sales reach 424,797 electric vehicles worldwide.

* Groupe Renault's sales were up 13.3 percent to 3,182,625 vehicles in 2016 for the last year of the "Drive the Change" plan.

* Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. sold a record 5,559,902 cars and trucks worldwide, up 2.5 percent.

