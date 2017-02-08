BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma to set up healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it plans to set up healthcare industry fund with investment of 1 billion yuan ($145.68 million) with partners
Feb 8 Aarti Drugs Ltd:
* Dec quarter consol net profit 178.5 million rupees versus 170.3 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter consol net sales 2.90 billion rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kGEeBo) Further company coverage:
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons