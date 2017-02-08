Canada's Telus quarterly profit falls 67 pct
Feb 9 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 67 percent fall in quarterly profit due to restructuring charges.
Feb 8 Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd
* signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Shiseido Asia Pacific And Smi’S Subsidiary, Smi Retail Pte. Ltd
* group to establish and maintain network of high-end retailers who will market products of Shiseido Asia Pacific in myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO/MOSCOW, Feb 8 Russian cyber-security experts have scaled back cooperation with Western contacts after one of their number was arrested in Moscow on treason charges, making it harder to fight global online crime, U.S. law-enforcement and industry sources say.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 8 Three of the 19 Democratic state attorneys general who joined Washington state's legal challenge to U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban are making a politically tricky maneuver: they are from states that went for Trump in the November election.