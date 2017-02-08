BRIEF-Dongfeng Automobile vehicle sales down 24.4 pct in Jan
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 8 Premier Ltd
* Premier Ltd says re-appointment of Maitreya Doshi as the chairman and managing director for a period of 3 years w.e.f. March, 29, 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2kdAAxK) Further company coverage:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it sold 2,359 vehicles in Jan versus 4,731 vehicles year ago
* Said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with McWatt, a commercial partner, for the sale of Energica motorbikes in Italy