BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma to set up healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it plans to set up healthcare industry fund with investment of 1 billion yuan ($145.68 million) with partners
Feb 8 Stemlife Bhd
* Application has been submitted to bursa malaysia securities on feb 8 for withdrawal of co's listing status from official list of bursa securities Source (bit.ly/2kqAJAu) Further company coverage:
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons