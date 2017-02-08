BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Q4 adjusted earnings $1.88/shr
* Willis Towers Watson reports fourth quarter and full year results
Feb 8 Easyknit International Holdings Ltd
* disposed on-market a total of 8.6 million ICBC shares in series of transactions conducted during period from 9 jan 17 to 7 feb 17
* Group is expected to recognize a gain of approximately hk$780,000
* Aggregate gross sale proceeds from disposal of approximately hk$40.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willis Towers Watson reports fourth quarter and full year results
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has revised pricing on a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.
* Dec quarter net profit 561.9 million rupees versus profit386.2 million rupees year ago