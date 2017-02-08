BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Q4 adjusted earnings $1.88/shr
* Willis Towers Watson reports fourth quarter and full year results
Feb 8 Middle East Diamond Resources Limited :
* Agreement entered into with Sheikh Addulla Khalfan Nasser, non-executive chairman, has now lapsed
* Company continues to engage with Sheikh Abdulla Khalfan Nasser regarding re-instatement of this agreement
* Investigating alternative methods of raising capital to improve its liquidity and solvency position and to support growth by acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Willis Towers Watson reports fourth quarter and full year results
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has revised pricing on a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.
* Dec quarter net profit 561.9 million rupees versus profit386.2 million rupees year ago