Feb 8 Middle East Diamond Resources Limited :

* Agreement entered into with Sheikh Addulla Khalfan Nasser, non-executive chairman, has now lapsed

* Company continues to engage with Sheikh Abdulla Khalfan Nasser regarding re-instatement of this agreement

* Investigating alternative methods of raising capital to improve its liquidity and solvency position and to support growth by acquisitions