BRIEF-Dongfeng Automobile vehicle sales down 24.4 pct in Jan
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 8 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd :
* Jan production volume for passenger vehicles 146,244 units up 7.02 percent
* Jan sales volume for all vehicles 167,968 units up 28.87 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it sold 2,359 vehicles in Jan versus 4,731 vehicles year ago
* Said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with McWatt, a commercial partner, for the sale of Energica motorbikes in Italy