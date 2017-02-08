BRIEF-Oishi Group Pcl appoints Nongnuch Buranasetkul as president
* Approved the appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as the director and president
Feb 8 HL Global Enterprises Ltd
* entered into a loan agreement with venture lewis
* Venture lewis has agreed to further extend unsecured loan of s$68 million from venture lewis to company
* through 2017 loan, will continue to receive support from venture lewis, which is essential to ensure ability to remain as going concern
* Plans to set up a new unit based in Poland on the eve of Q1/Q2, the new firm to release mobile games in premium and free2Play models
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job on Thursday morning with buses sent to replace the night shift arriving empty, a union spokesman told Reuters.