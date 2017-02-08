BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Punjab & Sind Bank:
* Dec quarter net profit 775.1 million rupees versus net profit of 703.2 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter interest earned 20.10 billion rupees versus 21.44 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter provisions 1.76 billion rupees versus 1.72 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter gross NPA 9.40 percent versus 8.63 percent previous quarter
* Dec quarter net NPA 6.84 percent versus 6.21 percent previous quarter Source text: (bit.ly/2kqoAeN) Further company coverage:
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.