BRIEF-Oishi Group Pcl appoints Nongnuch Buranasetkul as president
* Approved the appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as the director and president
Feb 8 Goodyear India Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 332.4 million rupees versus profit 260.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 4.02 billion rupees versus 3.85 billion rupees year ago
* Says CFO Leopoldo Estefano Maggiolo Gonzalez appointed as additional whole time director Source text: (bit.ly/2lpzno9) Further company coverage:
* Plans to set up a new unit based in Poland on the eve of Q1/Q2, the new firm to release mobile games in premium and free2Play models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job on Thursday morning with buses sent to replace the night shift arriving empty, a union spokesman told Reuters.