BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 167 million rupees versus 155.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 495.9 million rupees versus 479.6 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kRwMFB) Further company coverage:
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.