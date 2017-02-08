UPDATE 2-Puma kicks off 2017 with upbeat outlook after winning run
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds CEO comments from news conference)
Feb 8 Sanofi
* CEO says there is no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said in January that they would appeal the U.S. District Court ruling which banned the two companies from selling their cholesterol drug, Praluent, on grounds of patent infringement. Further company coverage:
* Forecast for high single digit sales growth in 2017 (Adds CEO comments from news conference)
* Econ minister: S&P keeps changing its explanations (Adds comments by officials, investor)
* Manulife reports 2016 net income of $2.9 billion and core earnings of $4.0 billion (up 34% and 17%, respectively, compared with 2015), strong top line growth and a dividend increase of 11%