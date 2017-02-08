BRIEF-MOA Group to partner with Lewis Road Creamery
* It will act as sales and distribution partner for Lewis Road Creamery
Feb 8 Fraser And Neave Ltd
* Qtrly revenue s$495 million versus s$493.8 million
* Group expects consumer demand in food & beverage segment to remain subdued in its core markets
* "Continue to face downward pricing pressure from competition in our core markets in singapore, malaysia and thailand"
* Operating environment for printing and publishing segment will remain challenging in near term
* No dividend has been declared for current financial period
* Asahi Group to spend more than 10 billion yen to expand a group plant and build a logistics center near Gunma prefecture-Nikkei
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: