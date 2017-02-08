BRIEF-Puma CEO-no indication that Kering is planning to sell
* Puma CEO says has no indication that Kering is planning to sell stake Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
Feb 8 Uniworth Textiles Ltd
* Uniworth Textiles Ltd - dec quarter net loss 57.8 million rupees versus loss 85.9 million rupees year ago
* Uniworth Textiles Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 102.5 million rupees versus 116.9 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2lpWQFV) Further company coverage:
* Approved the appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as the director and president
* Plans to set up a new unit based in Poland on the eve of Q1/Q2, the new firm to release mobile games in premium and free2Play models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)