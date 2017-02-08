BRIEF-Oishi Group Pcl appoints Nongnuch Buranasetkul as president
* Approved the appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as the director and president
Feb 8 Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd
* Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - dec quarter net profit 3.2 million rupees versus profit 5.1 million rupees year ago
* Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd - dec quarter net sales 307.5 million rupees versus 791.3 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2ljK26S) Further company coverage:
* Approved the appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as the director and president
* Plans to set up a new unit based in Poland on the eve of Q1/Q2, the new firm to release mobile games in premium and free2Play models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job on Thursday morning with buses sent to replace the night shift arriving empty, a union spokesman told Reuters.