BRIEF-Oishi Group Pcl appoints Nongnuch Buranasetkul as president
* Approved the appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as the director and president
Feb 8 Naraingarh Sugar Mills Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 22.6 million rupees versus loss 26.9 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 477.1 million rupees versus 88.4 million rupees year ago Source text:(bit.ly/2klv3VR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Plans to set up a new unit based in Poland on the eve of Q1/Q2, the new firm to release mobile games in premium and free2Play models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job on Thursday morning with buses sent to replace the night shift arriving empty, a union spokesman told Reuters.