BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion
Feb 8 Helgeland Sparebank:
* Q4 net interest income 134 million Norwegian crowns ($16 million) versus 121 million crowns year ago
* Q4 net income 64 million crowns versus 70 million crowns year ago
* Q4 loan losses 20 million crowns versus 12 million crowns year ago
Proposes dividend of 3.75 crowns per equity certificate
($1 = 8.3396 Norwegian crowns)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.