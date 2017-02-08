Feb 8 Brinks Co -
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.28
* Quarterly non gaap earnings per share $0.87
* Q4 gaap revenue $804 million versus $766 million last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $735.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 adjusted ebitda is expected to be approximately $370
million to $380 million
* Quarterly non-gaap revenue $768 million versus. $733
million last year
* 2017 earnings growth of 17% to 21% to a range between
$2.45 and $2.55 per share
* 2017 guidance includes a projected negative impact of
foreign exchange of $80 million on revenue, $15 million on
operating profit and $.18 per share on earnings
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.52, revenue view $2.98
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In Q4 of 2016, Brink's implemented restructuring actions
at its operating and corporate levels
* Sees 2017 revenue about $3,000 million
* Restructuring activities are expected to result in $8 to
$12 million in 2017 cost savings
* Recognized asset-related adjustments of $16.3 million,
severance costs of $7.2 million, as part of restructuring,
reorganization
* Sees 2017 gaap eps from continuing operations $2.05 -
$2.15 per share
* Sees 2017 non-gaap eps from continuing operations $2.45 -
$2.55 per share
