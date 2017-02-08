Feb 8 Alaska Air Group Inc -

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.56

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.56

* Increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.92

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.30per share

* Says increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.275 per share to $0.30 per share.

* Says Q4 RPMS 9,640 million versus 8,526 million

* Q4 total operating revenue $1,524 million versus $1,377 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $1.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q4 ASMS 11,407 million versus 10,340 million

* Forecast full year 2017 capacity 62,800 - 63,000 million

* Sees Q1 capacity 14,500 - 14,550 million

* Sees Q1 2017 economic fuel cost per gallon of $1.78

* Q4 load factor 84.5 percent versus 82.5 percent

* Q4 PRASM 11.29 cents versus 11.39 cents

* Forecast full year 2017 cost per asm excluding fuel 8.00 cents - 8.05 cents

* Q4 CASM excluding fuel and special items 8.45 cents versus 8.48 cents

* Sees Q1 cost per ASM excluding fuel and special items 8.35 cents - 8.40 cents Source text: [bit.ly/2kGXkY2] Further company coverage: