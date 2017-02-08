BRIEF-QubicGames plans to set up new unit
* Plans to set up a new unit based in Poland on the eve of Q1/Q2, the new firm to release mobile games in premium and free2Play models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 8 Ginni Filaments Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 47.4 million rupees versus profit 4.1 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 1.84 billion rupees versus 1.88 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2klLiCz) Further company coverage:
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job on Thursday morning with buses sent to replace the night shift arriving empty, a union spokesman told Reuters.
* Dec quarter net profit 143.3 million rupees versus profit 63.9 million rupees year ago