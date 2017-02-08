BRIEF-Oishi Group Pcl appoints Nongnuch Buranasetkul as president
* Approved the appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as the director and president
Feb 8 Bayn Europe AB:
* Carries out private placement of 2.85 million Swedish crowns ($321,206)
* Subscription price is 2.30 crowns per share
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.8728 Swedish crowns)
* Plans to set up a new unit based in Poland on the eve of Q1/Q2, the new firm to release mobile games in premium and free2Play models
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job on Thursday morning with buses sent to replace the night shift arriving empty, a union spokesman told Reuters.