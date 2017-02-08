BRIEF-Vecima sees FY sales $73.5 million to $81.5 million
* Qtrly sales from continuing operations c$20.2 million versus c$24.6 million
Feb 8 General Electric Co :
* Says company and Gama Energy signed an agreement to operate the first digital power plant in Turkey Source text - (bit.ly/2kS8X0k) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecommunications companies, reported a 67 percent fall in quarterly profit due to restructuring charges.
HAMBURG, Feb 9 German prosecutors said they were not investigating the German state of Lower Saxony's premier Stephan Weil or other members of Volkswagen's supervisory board in connection with an emissions scandal.