BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma to set up healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it plans to set up healthcare industry fund with investment of 1 billion yuan ($145.68 million) with partners
Feb 8 Venus Remedies Ltd:
* Dec quarter net loss 21.03 million rupees versus loss 2.54 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 844.9 million rupees versus 966.8 million rupees year ago
* Allotted 900,000 warrants fully convertible into equity shares to promoters on preferential basis. Source texts: (bit.ly/2kqVBaO)(bit.ly/2kr9OEH) Further company coverage:
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons