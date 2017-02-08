BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Mara Delta Property Holdings Ltd:
* Forecast distribution achieved of $6.12 cents per share
* Reduced cost of funding to 5.80 pct, yield accretive pipeline deals under transfer of $244 million for six months ended Dec. 31
* Portfolio occupancy of 98 pct for six month period
* Remains confident that of forecasted distribution growth of 2 pct to 4 pct in U.S. dollars will be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.