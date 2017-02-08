Feb 8 Mara Delta Property Holdings Ltd:

* Forecast distribution achieved of $6.12 cents per share

* Reduced cost of funding to 5.80 pct, yield accretive pipeline deals under transfer of $244 million for six months ended Dec. 31

* Portfolio occupancy of 98 pct for six month period

* Remains confident that of forecasted distribution growth of 2 pct to 4 pct in U.S. dollars will be achieved