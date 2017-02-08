BRIEF-Central European Media Q4 revenue rose 6 pct to $207.1 mln
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
Feb 8 Television Broadcasts Ltd
* received unsolicited proposal from third party for considering possible conditional partial offer for 29.9% of of company
* Application has been made to stock exchange for trading to resume in shares of co on feb 9
* " possible purchaser is not known to company and identity of ultimate beneficial owner of possible purchaser"
* " no certainty that possible proposal will materialise into a credible offer" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO says company to buy a Viasat satellite in coming months
* Float of Egyptian pounds hits FY results by $6.5 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k5H2ek) Further company coverage: