BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma to set up healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it plans to set up healthcare industry fund with investment of 1 billion yuan ($145.68 million) with partners
Feb 8 Euronext:
* Lysogene SA lists on Euronext
* Listed through the admission to trading on Feb 8, 2017 of a total 12,078,704 shares, including 3,323,567 new shares issued through a global offering
* Listing: 22.6 million euros ($24.1 million) raised, market capitalisation of approximately 82 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons