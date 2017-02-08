Feb 8 Hathway Cable And Datacom Ltd:

* Dec quarter net loss 444 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.38 billion rupees

* net loss in Dec quarter last year was 411.9 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 2.81 billion rupees

* says approved to sell, transfer , dispose cable television business via slump sale into Hathway Datacom Source text:(bit.ly/2k2HK70) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)