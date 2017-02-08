BRIEF-Central European Media Q4 revenue rose 6 pct to $207.1 mln
* Central European Media Enterprises LTD. reports results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016
Feb 8 Hathway Cable And Datacom Ltd:
* Dec quarter net loss 444 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 3.38 billion rupees
* net loss in Dec quarter last year was 411.9 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 2.81 billion rupees
* says approved to sell, transfer , dispose cable television business via slump sale into Hathway Datacom Source text:(bit.ly/2k2HK70) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* CEO says company to buy a Viasat satellite in coming months
* Float of Egyptian pounds hits FY results by $6.5 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2k5H2ek) Further company coverage: