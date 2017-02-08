BRIEF-Payless in talks to close 1000 stores- Bloomberg, citing sources
Feb 8 Navient Corp
* Navient-Amendment of agreements for Navient-sponsored securitizations totaling $190 million of bonds backed by federally guaranteed student loans
* Navient Corp -amendments were effective as of feb. 7, 2017, extended legal final maturity date on b tranches of SLM student loan trust 2008-8 to 2075 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mead shares up 5 percent, Reckitt down 1.5 percent (Adds more CEO comments, background on Mead Johnson)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Latin American currencies strengthened on Friday as stronger-than-expected Chinese economic figures boosted demand for emerging market assets. Imports to China, the world's biggest consumer of basic products, rose in January at the fastest pace in four years, easily surpassing analyst forecasts. The figures helped lift prices of commodities, pulling along currencies such as iron-ore exporter Brazil's real. The Chilean peso was th