Feb 8 Navient Corp

* Navient-Amendment of agreements for Navient-sponsored securitizations totaling $190 million of bonds backed by federally guaranteed student loans

* Navient Corp -amendments were effective as of feb. 7, 2017, extended legal final maturity date on b tranches of SLM student loan trust 2008-8 to 2075