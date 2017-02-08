Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 8 Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd :
* Dec quarter consol profit 476.5 million rupees versus 268 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter consol revenue from operations 5.15 billion rupees versus 5.17 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2krkWl1) Further company coverage:
* Nokia chief financial officer Kristian Pullola tells a conference call: "We like this (Comptel) type of bolt-on deals and we will be looking at them also going forward"
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said.