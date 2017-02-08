BRIEF-Changhae Ethanol to pay annual dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 500 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 8 Vilniaus Degtine AB:
* Says Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits acquired 26.9 percent of its shares under mandatory acquisition
* Says Marie Brizard now indirectly controls 98.41 percent of its shares
* Pernod Ricard still expects to stabilise Absolut vodka sales in U.S. in medium-term
