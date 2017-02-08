UPDATE 2-Athletics-Savinova stripped of London Games 800m gold for doping
* Russian handed four-year ban, stripped of medals and titles
Feb 8 AIK Fotboll AB:
* Agrees with NK Novigrad in Croatia on terms of a loan agreement with a call option regarding Stipe Vrdoljak
* Loan is valid until July 31, 2017 and agreement between parties contains purchase option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Russian handed four-year ban, stripped of medals and titles
Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
OSLO, Feb 10 The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is seen falling to a level around 62-63 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week from 65 crowns in the current week, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.