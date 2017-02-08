BRIEF-Facebook says is committing to an audit by the Media Rating Council
* Facebook inc says are "committing to an audit by the Media Rating Council to verify the accuracy of the information we deliver to our partners"
Feb 8 Get Holdings Ltd
* On 8 February 2017, company submitted a proposal on proposed spin-off to stock exchange
* Considering feasibility of proposed spin-off and separate listing of it solutions business on growth enterprise market of stock exchange
* No final decision has been made by board as to whether and when proposed spin-off will proceed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Facebook inc says are "committing to an audit by the Media Rating Council to verify the accuracy of the information we deliver to our partners"
* Facebook has pledged to undergo audits by media industry's measurement watchdog, the Media Rating Council- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kWPHiS
* NXP Semiconductors nv - gross debt held on nxp's balance sheet will be reduced by an aggregate of $2.7 billion to $6.5 billion