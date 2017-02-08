Feb 8 Turk Telekomunikasyon As:

* Sees 2017 consolidated revenue growth (excluding construction revenue adjustment) to be 8 percent to 9 percent over 2016

* Sees 2017 consolidated EBITDA to be at 5.8 billion lira ($1.56 billion) and 6.0 billion lira levels

* Sees 2017 consolidated CAPEX to be around 3 billion lira Source text for Eikon:

