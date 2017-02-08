BRIEF-IGM FINANCIAL INC REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.97
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 EARNINGS
Feb 8 S.Africa's Competition Tribunal
* Komatsu America Corp and Joy Global Inc deal approved without conditions
* Government Employee Pension Fund, represented by PIC SOC Limited, and ETG Inputs Holdco deal approved without conditions
ACCRA, Feb 10 Ghana's budget deficit in 2016 stood at 9 percent of economic output rather than the International Monetary Fund's target of 5.25 percent, the Fund said on Friday.
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru put former president Alejandro Toledo on its list of the country's most wanted criminals on Friday as it sought clues about his whereabouts after a judge issued an international arrest warrant in connection to a far-reaching bribery probe.