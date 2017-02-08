Feb 8 Briju SA:

* Shareholders acting in agreement lower their stake in the company to 45.21 pct from 58.59 pct

* The parties of agreement are Cyprus-based Letamor Holdings Limited, Tomasz Piotrowski, Przemyslaw Piotrowskiego and Jaroslaw Piotrowski Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)