BRIEF-LPP prelim. Q4 net profit at 158.0 million zlotys
* Prelim. Q4 revenue at 1.86 billion zlotys ($469.11 million), up 18 pct yoy
Feb 8 Briju SA:
* Shareholders acting in agreement lower their stake in the company to 45.21 pct from 58.59 pct
* The parties of agreement are Cyprus-based Letamor Holdings Limited, Tomasz Piotrowski, Przemyslaw Piotrowskiego and Jaroslaw Piotrowski Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prelim. Q4 revenue at 1.86 billion zlotys ($469.11 million), up 18 pct yoy
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports a 9.54 percent passive stake in Under Armour Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku6p5E) Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter net profit 143.8 million rupees versus 174.5 million rupees year ago