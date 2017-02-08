BRIEF-Swaraj Automotives Dec qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 7 million rupees versus profit 5.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 MGI Coutier SA:
* Q4 revenue 244.7 million euros ($261.80 million) versus 221.2 million euros year ago
* Expects possible revenue of 1 billion euros in 2017
* To launch two new factories in Bulgaria and Thailand Source text: bit.ly/2kIcZq0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dec quarter net profit 7 million rupees versus profit 5.5 million rupees year ago
STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 Swedish brake systems maker Haldex, under bid from German rival Knorr-Bremse, said on Friday it expected a lower margin and no sales growth this year with weak market demand and effects from the ongoing bidding process seen hitting business.
* Says VIP Research & Management has sold 3.5 percent stake(737,082 shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 5.3 percent from 8.8 percent