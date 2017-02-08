BRIEF-JMC Electronics to pay cash dividend of T$0.75 per share for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.75 per share for 2016
Feb 8 Soitec SA:
* Soitec reverse stock split has taken effect
* This reverse stock split involved exchange of 20 old shares with par value of 0.10 euros each for 1 new share with par value of 2.00 euros ($2.14) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.75 per share for 2016
* Aures Technologies says Cardiff City FC in Wales select AURES YUNO POS terminals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 revenue 1.2 million zlotys ($296,201.22) versus 708,724 zlotys a year ago