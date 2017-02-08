BRIEF-Kirin Holdings plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for estimated several hundred mln yen - Nikkei
* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for an estimated several hundred million yen - Nikkei
Feb 8 Mondo TV SpA:
* Reaches two license agreements for Robot Trains with Preziosi Food and Grani & Partners of the Preziosi Group
* Agreement with Preziosi Food grants a license for various products from the food category for two years starting from Jan. 1, 2018, in Italy, San Marino, Vatican and Ticino
* Agreement with Grani & Partners grants a license for the distribution of collectible products in kiosks for two years starting from Jan. 1, 2018, also in Italy, San Marino, Vatican and Ticino Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hongkong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd reports 6.9 percent stake in JAKKS Pacific Inc as of February 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kbHqIp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely rose 4 percent in the year ended December - Nikkei