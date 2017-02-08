Feb 8 Mondo TV SpA:

* Reaches two license agreements for Robot Trains with Preziosi Food and Grani & Partners of the Preziosi Group

* Agreement with Preziosi Food grants a license for various products from the food category for two years starting from Jan. 1, 2018, in Italy, San Marino, Vatican and Ticino

* Agreement with Grani & Partners grants a license for the distribution of collectible products in kiosks for two years starting from Jan. 1, 2018, also in Italy, San Marino, Vatican and Ticino