BRIEF-Beate Uhse says COO van Allemeersch to quit effective March 15
Says contract of COO van Allemeersch won't be extended, COO to quit on March 15
Feb 8 Unilever Plc
* Unilever issues 1.2 billion euro bonds on European markets
* Has priced 1.2 billion euro in bonds on european markets today
* Bonds comprise 600 mln euro of 0.375 per cent fixed rate notes due February 2023
* Bonds also comprise 600 mln euro of 1.0 per cent fixed rate notes due February 2027
Unilever intends to use proceeds for general corporate purposes.
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened two days of talks on Friday looking to cement a decades-old alliance between Japan and the United States that has been under strain because of the Republican's positions on trade and security.