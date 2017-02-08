BRIEF-Beate Uhse says COO van Allemeersch to quit effective March 15
* Says contract of COO van Allemeersch won't be extended, COO to quit on March 15
Feb 8 Nikkei :
* Watami apparently turned its first group pretax profit for the April-December period since 2013 - nikkei
* Watami Co Ltd is expected to maintain guidance of 200 million yen in net profit for the year ending in march - nikkei
* Watami Co Ltd's total sales apparently fell 30% to around 74 billion yen for the April-December period- nikkei
* Watami Co Ltd looks to have logged operating loss of around 100 mln yen for April-Dec period compared with operating loss of 494 mln yen a year earlier - nikkei
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe opened two days of talks on Friday looking to cement a decades-old alliance between Japan and the United States that has been under strain because of the Republican's positions on trade and security.