BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 8 Franklin Resources Inc
* Franklin Resources reports 6 percent passive stake in first Solar Inc as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2kTxa6G] Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.