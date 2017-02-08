Feb 9 Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd-
* Hy reported revenue from ordinary activities nz$ 484.2mln
versus nz$513.7 million
* Hy net profit after tax $83.8 million, up 18 percent
* Interim dividend 10 cents cps
* Dividend reinvestment plan will apply to fy17 interim
dividend
* Expect corporate costs in 2h17 to be higher than 1h17,
reflecting increases in innovation and it costs
* Expect effective tax rate in 2h17 to be broadly similar to
that in 1h17
* Expect net interest expense in 2h17 to be slightly higher
than 1h17
* All figures in nz$
