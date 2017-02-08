Feb 8 Marcato Capital Management LP :
* Marcato Capital Management LP reports 6.0 percent stake in
Deckers Outdoor Corp as of February 6, 2017- SEC filing
* Intend to engage in discussions with directors and
officers of Deckers Outdoor Corp
* Says acquired shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp in belief
that "shares are undervalued and are an attractive investment"
* Intended discussions may include one or more members of
Deckers Outdoor's management, board to discuss co's business,
strategies
Source text : (bit.ly/2lrAAeI)
Further company coverage: