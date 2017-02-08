BRIEF-Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing
* Xcel Brands Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ltc2VK) Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces first patient enrolled in Phase 2 clinical study evaluating JZP-110 for excessive sleepiness in Parkinson's disease
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc- Study is expected to enroll approximately 50 patients for phase 2 clinical study evaluating JZP-110 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great Elm Capital Group Inc - files for non timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gray Television Inc says on February 7, 2017, Gray Television Inc amended and restated its credit agreement - SEC filing