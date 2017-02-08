Feb 8 Clearwater Paper Corp
* Clearwater Paper says plans to build new tissue machine,
related converting equipment for producing private label tissue
products
* Clearwater Paper Corp says plans to build new tissue
machine at a site adjacent to company's existing facility in
Shelby, North Carolina
* Clearwater Paper Corp says estimated cost for project
includes approximately $283 million for tissue machine
* Clearwater Paper Corp says projects that construction of
new facility will be completed in early 2019 and fully
operational in 2020
* Clearwater Paper Corp says company expects to fund project
with cash flow from operations and its revolving line of credit
