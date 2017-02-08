BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 8 Conocophillips
* ConocoPhillips says wholly owned unit, Burlington Resources Inc, received arbitration award of $380 million from International Arbitration Tribunal
* ConocoPhillips says arbitration award relates to Ecuador's "expropriation" of Burlington's investment in "breach of U.S.-Ecuador bilateral investment treaty"
* ConocoPhillips says tribunal issued separate decision that Ecuador was entitled to $42 million for certain environmental and infrastructure impacts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015